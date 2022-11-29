Warm weather Tuesday before First Alert for storms on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight we see temps drop into the low 40s with clear skies as high pressure continues to control our weather. Tuesday looks nice with highs in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure is just to our northeast and will continue to bring us nice weather.

A cold front moves east into the region by the early morning hours. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be around 3 am to around 10 am Wednesday morning. So during the morning commute be on the lookout for delays and slow-downs.

What we're watching next (WBTV)

Much colder air comes in behind the front. Low temps dip to 32 Thursday morning and high temps reach the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. We get into the upper 20s Friday morning with continued clear skies.

By the afternoon expect mid-50s once again with mostly sunny skies expected. There’s a 30% chance of showers Saturday with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Right now the showers look to be in the morning.

