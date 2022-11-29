PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm weather Tuesday before First Alert for storms on Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Tonight we see temps drop into the low 40s with clear skies as high pressure continues to control our weather.
By Adam Clark
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight we see temps drop into the low 40s with clear skies as high pressure continues to control our weather. Tuesday looks nice with highs in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure is just to our northeast and will continue to bring us nice weather.

A cold front moves east into the region by the early morning hours. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Timing looks to be around 3 am to around 10 am Wednesday morning. So during the morning commute be on the lookout for delays and slow-downs.

What we're watching next
What we're watching next(WBTV)

Much colder air comes in behind the front. Low temps dip to 32 Thursday morning and high temps reach the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. We get into the upper 20s Friday morning with continued clear skies.

By the afternoon expect mid-50s once again with mostly sunny skies expected. There’s a 30% chance of showers Saturday with lows in the low 40s and highs reaching the mid 60s. Right now the showers look to be in the morning.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

