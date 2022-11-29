Two killed in overnight crash just outside uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene following a deadly overnight crash that happened just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Medic confirmed that two people died.

A WBTV crew on the scene said it looked like an SUV hit a pole and crews had to peel back the roof.

The scene of the crash is right where the streetcar comes through. Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System shut down operations and announced delays along the CityLYNC Gold Line because of the police investigation.

Expect delays along the CityLYNX Gold Line due to a vehicle accident blocking the tracks at Wesley Heights. Streetcars will operate between Sunnyside and CTC stations. pic.twitter.com/Xv8927OrGr — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) November 29, 2022

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about this investigation.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.