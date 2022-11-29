PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two killed in overnight crash just outside uptown Charlotte

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to learn more about this investigation.
The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews continue to work to clear the scene following a deadly overnight crash that happened just outside of uptown Charlotte.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trade Street and Wesley Heights Way. Medic confirmed that two people died.

A WBTV crew on the scene said it looked like an SUV hit a pole and crews had to peel back the roof.

The scene of the crash is right where the streetcar comes through. Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System shut down operations and announced delays along the CityLYNC Gold Line because of the police investigation.

