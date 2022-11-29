Showers, thunderstorms could make for messy Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will offer more sunshine, with afternoon readings back in the mild middle 60s.

Today: Lots of sunshine, stays unseasonably mild

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM Rain

Weekend: Small rain chance enters the forecast

FIRST ALERT: Mostly sunny again today around #clt & the @wbtv_news area with afternoon readings mainly in the mild 60s, running well above the late-November average (now in the mid-upper 50s). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2wScyhtQBz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 29, 2022

As high pressure drifts off the coast late today, a quick-moving front will move in late tonight into Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder.

The rain will be briefly heavy but move out very quickly and Wednesday afternoon will offer a return of sunshine. Most neighborhoods will probably pick up a half-inch of rain, give or take.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It won't rain all day, but starting late tonight, you may hear heavy rain on the roof & even some thunder as you sleep, & the #CLT commute could be wet, especially S/E of I-85. Severe weather risk is low. @WBTV_News #cltwx #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/hRD1Le6EVs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 29, 2022

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and chillier, with more seasonal middle 50s for both afternoons.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model data, so the forecast is subject to some adjustment. Right now, both Saturday and Sunday could bring a few spotty showers, though a washout is unlikely. Still, I’m monitoring the situation, as wet weather could possibly impact the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night. Highs will rebound into the 60s over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: We'll stay dry & sunny today around #clt & the @wbtv_news area before rain returns late tonight from the west. Rain, some heavy -even a few thunder rumbles- will greet us early in the morning Wednesday before quickly clearing out by afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EG2nc2X3a0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 29, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

