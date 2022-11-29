Showers, thunderstorms could make for messy Wednesday morning

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will offer more sunshine, with afternoon readings back in the mild middle 60s.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, stays unseasonably mild
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM Rain
  • Weekend: Small rain chance enters the forecast

As high pressure drifts off the coast late today, a quick-moving front will move in late tonight into Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder.

The rain will be briefly heavy but move out very quickly and Wednesday afternoon will offer a return of sunshine. Most neighborhoods will probably pick up a half-inch of rain, give or take.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and chillier, with more seasonal middle 50s for both afternoons.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model data, so the forecast is subject to some adjustment. Right now, both Saturday and Sunday could bring a few spotty showers, though a washout is unlikely. Still, I’m monitoring the situation, as wet weather could possibly impact the ACC Championship football game in Charlotte Saturday night. Highs will rebound into the 60s over the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

