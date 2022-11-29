Pineville Police to update on investigation after woman hurt while in custody

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Pineville Police Department will give an update Tuesday night on an incident that left a woman seriously hurt while in custody.

On July 17, Pineville Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at Willow Ridge Apartments.

When they arrived, police say 27-year-old Morgan Johnson appeared intoxicated and assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers. That’s when authorities said they arrested her and put her into a patrol car.

According to law enforcement, Johnson was able to get one of her hands out of the handcuffs and started sliding the rear window down.

The officer saw her doing this and slowed down, but Johnson jumped out of the window of the moving patrol car on Interstate 485 near exit 67, police said.

She was immediately given medical treatment and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related: Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after exiting still-moving police car

The Pineville Police Department says its internal affairs division has concluded its investigation and will release those details Tuesday at 6 p.m. during a Facebook Live.

Changes within the department will also be discussed.

Download the free WBTV news app for updates on what department officials reveal.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.