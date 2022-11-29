PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

Officials say car caught fire after hitting tree
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County.

According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident.

Allen Engine 3 arrived on scene to find a single vehicle accident involving a car that had left the road, struck a tree, and then caught fire.

Fire officials reported that the HURST Jaws of Life were used on the driver door to gain access to the patient. Command requested a medical helicopter to respond to the scene.

Once the patient was removed from the vehicle, personnel gave medical care while the fire was extinguished.

Cabarrus County EMS transported the patient to the landing zone and transferred care to MedCenter Air.

Highway 200 was closed to traffic for approximately one hour.

