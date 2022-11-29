PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday

Norfolk Southern crews will be replacing the railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Blvd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between Statesville Boulevard and Harrison Road. Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 5, weather permitting.

signed detour will be in place utilizing Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard. An alternate detour route will use Statesville Boulevard, Majolica Road, Sherrills Ford Road and N.C. 150/Mooresville Road.

