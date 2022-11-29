NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between Statesville Boulevard and Harrison Road. Work is expected to be complete by Dec. 5, weather permitting.

A signed detour will be in place utilizing Brenner Avenue and Statesville Boulevard. An alternate detour route will use Statesville Boulevard, Majolica Road, Sherrills Ford Road and N.C. 150/Mooresville Road.

