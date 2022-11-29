Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 27-year-old Tyquawon Parker was apprehended Monday on outstanding warrants charging him with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His charges stem from the Oct. 23 shooting death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard on Snow Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they found Willard with one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahylea Willard, 32, was found dead last month in east Charlotte.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

