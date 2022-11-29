PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 27-year-old Tyquawon Parker was apprehended Monday on outstanding warrants charging him with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His charges stem from the Oct. 23 shooting death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard on Snow Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they found Willard with one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahylea Willard, 32, was found dead last month in east Charlotte.

Related: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

