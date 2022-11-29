Juveniles arrested after teen killed, man shot at Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a new dad and another man at Fred Alexander Park in Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Damien Gonzales, 17, was pronounced dead and his brother, Dominic Salazar, 18, was taken to a hospital for serious injuries on Nov. 15.

Gonzales left behind a 5-month-old son.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Heart of the family:’ 17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting]

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting. They were charges with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Buhr is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or you can submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.