Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

Lanes aren’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m.
A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.
A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said one lane had reopened.

The others aren’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m.

Exit 17 leads to Highway 321.

There are a couple of options to get back onto I-85 South:

Drivers can take Exit 19, turn right onto West Long Avenue, take another right on North York Street, then take a final right onto Highway 321. From there, drivers can get to 85.

Drivers can also take Exit 27 onto Park Street, then turn right onto Highway 29/74 West. That highway will also pick 85 back up.

Crews haven’t said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV News App.

