Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
Lanes aren’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said one lane had reopened.
The others aren’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m.
Exit 17 leads to Highway 321.
There are a couple of options to get back onto I-85 South:
Drivers can take Exit 19, turn right onto West Long Avenue, take another right on North York Street, then take a final right onto Highway 321. From there, drivers can get to 85.
Drivers can also take Exit 27 onto Park Street, then turn right onto Highway 29/74 West. That highway will also pick 85 back up.
Crews haven’t said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.
