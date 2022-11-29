Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said one lane had reopened.

The others aren’t expected to reopen until 5 p.m.

UPDATE



The two right lanes are closed on I-85 South near exit 17 in #Gastonia.

Please consider an alternate route. https://t.co/ZFnvbzvRja — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) November 29, 2022

Exit 17 leads to Highway 321.

There are a couple of options to get back onto I-85 South:

Drivers can take Exit 19, turn right onto West Long Avenue, take another right on North York Street, then take a final right onto Highway 321. From there, drivers can get to 85.

Drivers can also take Exit 27 onto Park Street, then turn right onto Highway 29/74 West. That highway will also pick 85 back up.

Crews haven’t said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

