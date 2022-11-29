PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“I’m ready, I’ve been ready since Halloween”: Businesses and neighbors prepare for Christmas light display in McAdenville

Excitement is building just three days before the Christmas Town USA light display begins.
As the town of McAdenville prepares to turn on the big switch for the Christmas Town USA light display...businesses are doing their own preps
By Lowell Rose
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in McAdenville this week and the holiday cheer will hopefully support local businesses for the next few months.

Houses along Wesleyan Drive are just a few of dozens helping to bring in the holiday cheer in McAdenville. As the lights brought in 600,000 people last year, businesses faced with inflation are hoping the Christmas lights will help them end the year strong.

“I’m ready, I’ve been ready since Halloween,” said Stan McDowell.

Excitement is building just three days before the Christmas Town USA light display begins.

McDowell added, “every year is special because it’s the time of year where there are so many people that come through here and it’s just a happy, joyful time.”

Helen Niles added, “people come from all across North Carolina and other places, it’s a family tradition,”

As neighbors in McAdenville put the final touches on their lights, businesses are getting ready for a busy 26 days.

Phyllis Caudle, the Bakery Manager of Floyd & Blackies Bakery said, “we’re so excited as you can tell we have all of our decorations, we love Christmas Town.”

The bakery tells WBTV the revenue from hundreds of thousands of people visiting Christmas Town helps them sustain for about three months.

“It is phenomenal, the number of people that come through and the product that go out the door, we literally have to come in every morning and re-bake everything, we sellout every night,” said Caudle.

Floyd & Blackies Bakery said this year will be important because they’re dealing with inflation and higher cost of products.

New in downtown McAdenville this year is The River Room taphouse operated by the Catawba River Keepers.

“We hope that people make it more than a drive-thru experience and this will really become part of their holiday festivities to come park their car and spend the day, evening in McAdenville,” said John Searby, the Executive Director of Catawba River Keepers.

The taphouse is hopeful grabbing a brew will keep people in town longer.

Searby said, “we hope that we’re also creating an opportunity to tell people, hey, come back to Christmas Town all year round, not just the month of December.”

New this year, the tree lighting ceremony will take place beside the lake in Downtown McAdenville instead of the YMCA, and the town will officially turn on the lights this Thursday at 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
Jason Myers GoFundMe
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

Latest News

A path of what's next for Pink Energy customers
South Blvd Homicide
CMPD investigating homicide at south Charlotte McDonald’s
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating
Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte
CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job