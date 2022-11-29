Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

No other details were available at this time.

