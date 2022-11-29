PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to Rachel Street, which is near North Graham Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

No other details were available at this time.

Download the free WBTV news app for up-to-the-minute information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

Latest News

Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte
Charges have been filed against a 27-year-old man in connection with the October murder of...
Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte