Here’s how you can continue supporting the families of Myers and Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families.

You can help donate to each family through these resources.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jason Myers may be sent to the following:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital » Make a donation here.

Mercy Church » Find contact information here.

The ROOTS campaign at Arborbrook Christian Academy » Learn more about the campaign here.

Jason’s GoFundMe » Make a donation here.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Chip Tayag may be sent to the following:

HOPE of Lancaster County » Make a donation here.

Chip’s GoFundMe » Make a donation here.

The moment of silence was held before the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night outside Bank of America Stadium.

