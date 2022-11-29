PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Heavy downpours, fog, gusty winds moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday

We’ll be dry, mostly sunny, and mild for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s.
We’ll be dry, mostly sunny, and mild for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will move in late tonight through Wednesday morning with heavy downpours at times, areas of fog, and gusty winds.

  • Today: Increasing clouds, dry and mild
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Wet and windy morning
  • Thursday: Dry, much cooler

We’ll be dry, mostly sunny, and mild for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase for the late afternoon/evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain will move in from west to east starting late tonight into early Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 50s.

Wednesday will see a wet and messy start with rain across the Charlotte area, which will be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain accumulations will range from half an inch to 1 inch. Rain chances will taper off by the late morning with gradual clearing expected for the afternoon.

Wednesday starts out with rain in the morning before gradually clearing in the afternoon....
Wednesday starts out with rain in the morning before gradually clearing in the afternoon. Thursday will start off chilly.(Source: WBTV)

Thursday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect a cool day with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. Expect more sunny, dry, and chilly weather for Friday.

The weekend looks to bring rain chances back into the forecast as high temperatures warm up into the middle 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened Monday night at a south...
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation
CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

Latest News

Heavy downpours, fog, gusty winds moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday
It won't rain all day, but starting late Tuesday night, you may hear heavy rain on the roof and...
Showers, thunderstorms could make for messy Wednesday morning
Showers, possible rumbles of thunder will make for messy Wednesday morning
Warm weather Tuesday before First Alert for storms on Wednesday
Warm weather Tuesday before First Alert for storms on Wednesday