Heavy downpours, fog, gusty winds moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will move in late tonight through Wednesday morning with heavy downpours at times, areas of fog, and gusty winds.

Today: Increasing clouds, dry and mild

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Wet and windy morning

Thursday: Dry, much cooler

We’ll be dry, mostly sunny, and mild for today with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase for the late afternoon/evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain will move in from west to east starting late tonight into early Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 50s.

Wednesday will see a wet and messy start with rain across the Charlotte area, which will be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain accumulations will range from half an inch to 1 inch. Rain chances will taper off by the late morning with gradual clearing expected for the afternoon.

Wednesday starts out with rain in the morning before gradually clearing in the afternoon. Thursday will start off chilly. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect a cool day with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. Expect more sunny, dry, and chilly weather for Friday.

The weekend looks to bring rain chances back into the forecast as high temperatures warm up into the middle 60s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

