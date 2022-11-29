Giving Tuesday offers chance to give back to the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Giving Tuesday, a day of generosity that allows people the opportunity to give back to their communities.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

It’s now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity through the donation of money, goods or time.

Here are just a few of the organizations WBTV is highlighting this Giving Tuesday:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is continuing its ongoing effort to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases worldwide.

WBTV partners with St Jude throughout the year with the St. Jude Dream Home. People can go to the hospital’s website and read about and watch some of the inspiring stories.

How you can help:

A gift of any amount can support the mission of St. Jude

A gift of $10 can buy a new toy

A gift of $50 can buy new art supplies

A gift of $250 can buy a family meals for one week

Charlotte Rescue Mission

For nearly a century, Charlotte Rescue Mission has been a leader in providing free, faith-based residential recovery programs that help people struggling with the disease of addiction achieve long-term sobriety, find employment and stable housing, and restore and build healthy relationships.

For this year’s Giving Tuesday, Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace Specialists, a Groundworks Company, has come alongside Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction in the Queen City. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the organization on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000.

To play a part and give on Giving Tuesday, simply donate via Charlotte Rescue Mission’s website.

The Blessing Foundation

People can help The Blessing Foundation’s initiative by donating in three different ways to help bring healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured people in the community:

Give money

$25 will provide a flu shot to protect a patient from influenza

$50 will provide six months of test strips for a diabetic patient

$140 will cover the cost of a patient’s medical visit

$250 will purchase lifesaving medication for one patient for an entire year

$500 will help us purchase necessary medical equipment to treat our patients

$1,000 will provide a patient one year of medical wellness and sick visits

Go to Blessing Foundation’s website to donate to those who face barriers to quality healthcare.

Give items

We’re accepting donations of new or gently used coats, gloves, hats, blankets, and winter accessories to help our patients through the winter months.

We’re also accepting donations of gasoline gift cards or CATS bus passes to help patients with transportation to and from medical appointments.

Give Time

The Blessing Foundation is seeking volunteers with a wide variety of skills and backgrounds, from non-medical backgrounds to help with administrative tasks, fundraisers, and community outreach to licensed healthcare professionals.

Other organizations to give to on this Giving Tuesday include:

