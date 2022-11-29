Giving Tuesday and inflation; will it hurt contributions to non-profits?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is Giving Tuesday, the annual day where we are encouraged to make donations to non-profit agencies that serve so many in the community. But will inflation and the rising costs for basic household items like food take a bite out of our charitable giving?

We visited three random non-profits in Rowan County that depend heavily on donations. Two of the three make a special effort to use Giving Tuesday as a way to encourage donations.

“Giving Tuesday is a really big day for donations. As a non-profit we rely in the support of folks that care about conservation just as much as we do, so we appeal to our donors to try to invite them to help support our mission and help us expand public lands, save family farms, and protect local waters which is our end of the year campaign this year,” said Addison Watson of the Three Rivers Land Trust.

Three Rivers Land Trust is based in Salisbury, but serves 15 counties in North Carolina.

“Our mission is to conserve land and public access,” Watson said.

Watson doesn’t think inflation will hurt donations this year, and they’ve been on social media reminding folks about Giving Tuesday.

“People are going to donate to the things that matter, especially in the long term,” Watson added. “Anything is great. We appreciate the support that anybody gives. It’s coming out of their pockets and they’re giving it to us, they’re trusting us with their funds to put that back into the community through conservation efforts.”

Meals On Wheels Rowan is using Giving Tuesday as a reminder to donors. Alexandra Fisher says inflation has impacted the organization, but not when it comes to giving.

“Inflation has impacted us in several ways, most notably on meal costs and through giving that’s one way people can offset that inflation for us…it hasn’t really impacted their giving but it’s helped us overcome some of the struggles we’ve been facing because of inflation,” Fisher said. “Giving Tuesday is great because it really invigorates new donors who maybe aren’t thinking of us first but when they see that email pop-up or that post on social media, it kind of gets them motivated to donate to us when they traditionally haven’t.”

“We understand it’s lean times but I really try to promote what we do publicly so people have responded,” said Kenny Hardin.

Hardin is active with two non-profits, the High Road and the Veterans Social Center.

“We have helped families that have been burned out of their homes, we have helped families that have run into hard times needing assistance with utility bills,” Hardin said. “The Veterans Social Center was borne out of the non-profit High Road. I wanted a place where veterans like me could come and go and enjoy the camaraderie, conversation, laughter, without feeling like they have to go to a formal treatment. We’ve helped veterans go from homelessness to apartments, we’ve purchased everything they needed to get started.”

“This place would not exist without the generosity of so many people,” Hardin added. “We have to pay for the lights, we have to pay for the utilities, and we don’t charge a penny for anyone to come in here. Once you step in this door everything is free.”

He doesn’t actively use Giving Tuesday to encourage donations, but says donations keep both non-profits going and serving.

“We need more. I know it’s hard at this time of year for people to be able to give, but we would not be open without the generosity of people that are helping us and seeing that veterans are in need and what we’re trying to do.”

Many of these non-profits are hopeful that donors will recognize the increased need that inflation could create and respond with generosity.

