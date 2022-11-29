PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Epic’: Thousands flock to view Mauna Loa eruption as lava flow lights up sky

Flowing lava from Mauna Loa continues to light up the skies on Hawaii Island, leading people to flock to the best areas to view the eruption.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to parking along Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Parking is prohibited from mile markers 16 to 31.

Instead, spectators are asked to park at designated parking areas.

Among those who came out to catch a glimpse of the spectacular view was a family gathered at Mauna Kea State Recreation Area. “I saw the 1984 Mauna Loa and I followed the eruption,” said one of the family members.

“It’s like the goddess returned.”

“It’s epic,” others chimed in.

Jessica Ferracane, spokeswoman for the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said there have been large crowds at the park. She urged people to come before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m. to avoid the most congestion.

“This is a rare time that we have two eruptions simultaneously,” she said.

“We are watching Pele come to life. This is quite a sacred event.”

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said at least three fissures opened up Monday, shooting out lava up to 200 feet into the sky. A fourth fissure opened early Tuesday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Mauna Loa Eruption

Lava continues to flow down the northeast rift zone. Officials said the eruption does not pose any current threat.

While some drove to certain spots to get a better view of the eruption, many could see the glow from their homes.

“My daughter in Washington texted us saying the volcanoes erupting and it was five in the morning. And we woke up and from my sister’s bedroom, we opened the blinds and we could see it,” said Claudia Palea, who is originally from Pepeeko and now lives in Seattle.

“It brought back memories because growing up here, we used to head up to the volcano and go and watch it. So fond memories growing up on the island, it makes me feel like I’m home again.”

Based on past eruptions, scientists believe this lava flow could last one to two weeks and remain inside the northeast rift zone — away from populated centers.

However, officials are getting prepared in case things change and urge residents to remain vigilant.

