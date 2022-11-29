PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

Dustyn Surratt, 36, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business.

Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.

A short time after deputies began their investigation, they spotted a truck that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. They say it was being driven by Dustyn Arlen Surratt, 36, of Salisbury.

When deputies stopped the truck, they say Surratt told them he was on his way to mother’s house and that he didn’t know the truck was stolen. Deputies recovered the truck and several other pieces of property, but the gun is still missing.

Surratt was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm. He was jailed under a bond of $25,000.

Surratt has an extensive criminal record according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections. It includes past convictions for being a habitual felon, felony breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, forgery, possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen goods, flee to elude arrest, resisting an officer, and possession of stolen goods, among others.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

