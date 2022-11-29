PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman

Paula Cox Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022.(Concord Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022.

Rankin is a 47-year-old white female, 5′08″ tall, weighs 210 pounds, has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Rankin is possibly traveling in the dark-colored GMC Envoy. No registration information is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula Cox Rankin is asked to contact 911, the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous.

