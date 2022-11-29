Concord Police asking for help in search for missing woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Paula Cox Rankin. Investigators say Rankin was last seen on November 4, 2022, and family members last spoke with her by telephone on November 6, 2022.

Rankin is a 47-year-old white female, 5′08″ tall, weighs 210 pounds, has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Rankin is possibly traveling in the dark-colored GMC Envoy. No registration information is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula Cox Rankin is asked to contact 911, the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous.

