CMPD investigating homicide at south Charlotte McDonald’s

Police say a shooting took place in the 7000 block of South Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Monday.
South Blvd Homicide
South Blvd Homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

Police say a shooting took place in the 7000 block of South Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Monday. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The McDonald’s at the location is blocked off with crime tape. It is unconfirmed whether the incident happened inside or outside the restaurant.

More information will be provided when available.

