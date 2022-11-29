A Christmas Carol, a new original musical comedy to be presented by Piedmont Players

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers are promising a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol “like the world has never seen before!” Set in 1843, this adaption tells the familiar story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three spirits that visit him on Christmas Eve, but with a modern twist.

The production will take place at the Meroney Theatre, 213 S Main St. in downtown Salisbury.

According to news release, the new production is combining new arrangements of traditional Christmas songs with a new original song. This fresh, hilarious retelling of a classic still has all the heart and feels of the original. What if Scrooge and Marley were played by women? What if the three spirits were characters from Christmas movies? This adaptation has it all and more!

Piedmont Players’ production is directed by Executive Director, Bradley Moore and music directed by Laurie Klaus, with choreography by David T. Loudermilk and Dallas McKinney. The production features a cast of 22 of the most talented people you will ever see on stage.

For those that can’t keep the holiday spirit inside them, there will be a special sing-along performance of A Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 PM. At this performance, the audience can sing at the top of their lungs with the cast as they perform the show on stage. It is definitely going to be a blast for all in attendance! Come enjoy this unique and awesome experience! Tickets are only $10 for this special performance and available online.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Wendy Weant as Scrooge, Bradley Moore as Fred, Marc Anderson as Bob Cratchit, Taylor Szakal as Jacob Marley, June Tilley as Tiny Tim, Adison Schwab as The Narrator, Tara Melton as Mrs. Cratchit, Jonathan Lodgek as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mari Scronce as The Ghost of Christmas Present, and Lee Mejia & Adam Pethel as The Ghost of Christmas Future. The ridiculously talented ensemble that plays over 35 characters includes: Lucy Black, Lizzie Brilliant, Carla Holt, Lauren Tilley, Aidan Melton, Asher Pethel, Zakiya Smyre, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Brittany Waller, Dale Waters, and Daleiah Waters.

F&M Bank is producing A Christmas Carol.

Performances are: Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 PM Friday, December 2 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 PM, Friday, December 9 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 11 at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 PM, Friday, December 16 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, December 18 at 2:30 PM.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

