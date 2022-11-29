Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed.

John Henry White, Jr., 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a pickup truck White carrying a family of seven. Investigators say the truck drove into the median and then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll over.

State troopers said White was ejected from the pickup along with the two children.

All three died at the scene.

Four others were hospitalized with serious injuries, including three of White’s other great-grandchildren: a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old boy, who is the twin brother of the 9-month-old boy who died.

Their 33-year-old mother, White’s granddaughter, was also hospitalized, troopers said.

Investigators said fatigue possibly played a factor in the accident.

