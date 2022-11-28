Wednesday brings the one chance for rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will build across the Carolinas today, helping to keep us mild and dry. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around with pleasant afternoon readings in the low to mid-60s.

Today : Lots of sunshine, stays unseasonably mild

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday : AM Rain

Late Week: Seasonally cool 50s/30s forecast

FIRST ALERT: Mostly sunny & pleasantly warm today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with highs near 50°m in the mountains, but well above 60° everywhere else. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ggCNhjxYZe — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 28, 2022

Look for clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; overnight lows will drop into the 30s in most neighborhoods.

Tuesday will still offer plenty of sunshine, but as high pressure drifts off the coast, a quick-moving front will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder.

WEDNESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, as a quick-moving frontal system will blow through early in the day. This is a snapshot of the @wbtv_news FUTURECAST at 5am. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dEseqaOMNj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 28, 2022

The rain will move out very quickly and Wednesday afternoon may even bring some late-day sunshine. Highs will hold in the 60s on Wednesday before chillier – and more seasonal – 50s take over Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model data, so the forecast is subject to some adjustment, but right now Saturday appears dry but there could be a couple of showers around on Sunday. Highs should rebound into the 60s over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: We're going to remain mild around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area thru Wednesday before a showery front crosses the region ushering in cooler air for he end of the workweek. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/W5hAD922Gi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 28, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

