Wednesday brings the one chance for rain this week
Look for clear skies and colder temperatures tonight; overnight lows will drop into the 30s in most neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will build across the Carolinas today, helping to keep us mild and dry. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around with pleasant afternoon readings in the low to mid-60s.
- Today: Lots of sunshine, stays unseasonably mild
- First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM Rain
- Late Week: Seasonally cool 50s/30s forecast
Tuesday will still offer plenty of sunshine, but as high pressure drifts off the coast, a quick-moving front will move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder.
The rain will move out very quickly and Wednesday afternoon may even bring some late-day sunshine. Highs will hold in the 60s on Wednesday before chillier – and more seasonal – 50s take over Thursday and Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, there are some mixed signals in the long-range model data, so the forecast is subject to some adjustment, but right now Saturday appears dry but there could be a couple of showers around on Sunday. Highs should rebound into the 60s over the weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
