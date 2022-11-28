PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating

Urbanist group fundraises to build seating
Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - John Holmes is a public transit pro.

“I’ve been using Charlotte’s public transit more frequently since 2020,” Holms said.

He’s used bus stops across the city and is no stranger to just standing around and waiting.

“The longest I’ve had to wait on a bus is about an hour,” Holms said.

It was during some of these long waits that Holmes and his friend Jacob Unterreiner began to think. What could be done to make these waits, long or short, easier for people?

According to city data, WBTV looked through you’ll be standing at more than 90 percent of bus stops. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it

Unterreiner and Holms co-founded Charlotte Urbanist and are working to improve transit through DIY projects. 40 of these homemade benches went up earlier this year. But thanks to fundraising efforts that brought in more than three thousand dollars they have bought 18 MORE COMFORTABLE AND COST EFFECTIVE metal benches

“It will help the ridership in time. The more convenient and easy and practical you make riding transit the more people will use it,” Unterreiner saod

Unterreiner believes if public transportation is more comfortable and more convenient, more people will use it, and that could improve environmental impact and get some of the congestion off the road.

“It’s a basic human dignity, it’s the least the transit system can do,” Unterreiner said.

Charlotte Urbanist is also looking for local artists to help decorate the benches to help beautify the community.

