Warmer weather this week before First Alert on Wednesday for rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We finished up the weekend with some sunshine after starting out the morning hours with rain. This week begins mild and dry with rain chances increasing by Wednesday.

• Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny

• First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Showers likely.

High pressure will build across the Carolinas through Monday helping to keep us mild and dry. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s.

Hourly Planner (WBTV)

Tuesday night into Wednesday, showers will spread across our area from west to east ahead of our next cold front. There will be rounds of showers off-and-on throughout the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Behind the cold front on Wednesday colder, drier air will begin to spread across our area. Thursday morning will get off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the piedmont. Thursday and Friday afternoons will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay Safe!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.