Travelers face busy roads, long airport lines this holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As one of the busiest travel days in three years, according to AAA, experts say be prepared whether you’re traveling on the roads or in the sky.

“The GPS will tell you one thing; you are absolutely not going to make it in that amount of time,” laughed one driver, Hannah Hall.

AAA predicted 1.5 million North Carolinians will be traveling on the roads this year.

The mad rush to make it home, plus on-and-off weather means just what you think it means.

“A lot of traffic,” said Sue Hughes, who was driving back home from Boone with her two daughters.

“Usually when we hit 95 it’s bumper to bumper. So, we’re prepared for....usually 12 hours turns into about 15.”

From the highway to the skies, Charlotte Douglas Airport tweeted that over 70,000 people will fly home Sunday and Monday, which may lead to some bumps in the road.

“We’ve been waiting here at the baggage claim area for over an hour,” said Linda Burklund.

But after the Thanksgiving weekend, many say, it’s all in the name of family.

“Yeah, there’s nothing cookies, candy, and iPads can’t solve,” said Christi Devette, holding her baby as she prepares to board her flight.

Charlotte Douglas added it’s best to arrive 2-3 hours ahead of time if you plan to board a flight Sunday or Monday.

