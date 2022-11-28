Rain possible by Wednesday morning after dry, mild start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We stay dry and mild through Tuesday with rain likely by Wednesday morning.

Today: Sunny, dry and pleasant

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning/midday rain, thunderstorms possible

Thursday: Cool blast of air

Today will hold mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday with calmer winds. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees.

It'll be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm around Charlotte and the WBTV area on Monday, with highs near 50 degrees in the mountains, but well above 60 degrees everywhere else. (Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will stay dry and mild with increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s. Overnight, rain will begin moving in from the west to the east.

Wednesday will be a wet and messy start with rain across the Charlotte area which could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms will be possible with this system that could produce gusty winds. Rain accumulations are expected to be 0.5 to 1 inch. Rain chances will taper off by the early afternoon with gradual clearing expected.

Look for a rainy start Wednesday morning before the showers start to taper off by early afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday morning will start off chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect a cool day with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

The weekend looks to bring rain chances back into the forecast as high temperatures warm up into the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.