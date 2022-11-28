PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday.

That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender her child anonymously.

A parent can place their child into the box, which is temperature-controlled and equipped with a silent alarm that notifies first responders.

Officials arrive within five minutes to give the baby medical attention. The child is then adopted out within 30 to 45 days.

So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017.

North Carolina’s Safe Surrender Law allows a parent to surrender a newborn up to seven days after its birth.

