CMPD investigating shooting of Parks & Rec employee at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting of a Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation employee that took place at a sports complex in north Charlotte.

Police say the shooting took place at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a Parks & Rec employee was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic says the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. They are expected to be okay.

Police can’t confirm at this time whether it was a park ranger.

“Certainly this is a concerning incident,” CMPD major Brian Foley said. “We want to make sure all parks and red facilities are safe for everyone to use.”

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided when available.

