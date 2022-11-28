PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating shooting at north Charlotte park

Police say the shooting took place at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a sports complex in north Charlotte.

When officers arrived, a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic says the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided when available.

Also Read: Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

