CMPD investigating shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a sports complex in north Charlotte.

Police say the shooting took place at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane.

When officers arrived, a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic says the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be provided when available.

