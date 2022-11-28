CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the county park ranger who was shot on the job over the weekend.

The department released its incident report from Sunday night’s shooting, identifying 35-year-old Patrick Barringer as the victim. A spokesperson for CMPD told WBTV Barringer was shot once but stable at last check.

The incident happened at the Friendship Sportsplex on Cindy Lane in Charlotte.

Barringer is a Charlotte resident and employee of the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department. A spokesperson for the county sent a statement on behalf of the department reading:

A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation employee was shot while performing closing duties at Friendship Sportsplex the evening of Nov. 27, 2022. The employee is being treated for injuries. The County is working with CMPD on this ongoing investigation. There is no additional information to share at this time.

Attempts to contact Barringer for this story were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson for CMPD told WBTV there are currently no suspects and the agency’s homicide investigators are pursuing leads.

The sportsplex was closed on Monday, with the front gate locked. Signs on the gate appeared to be damaged from bullets, but CMPD didn’t confirm any connection to the shooting.

The neighbors WBTV spoke to said they didn’t know the shooting had happened. Some expressed surprise while others expressed disappointment.

Neighbor Quashawn Flowe expressed confusion at the situation.

“Why would someone pull the trigger on a rec’s employee first off? That just makes no sense,” he said.

He said the area has largely been quiet in his time there.

