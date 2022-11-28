CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that they conducted a large ‘Street Takeover’ operation that resulted in multiple stops, charges and arrests.

Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte.

On Nov. 18 and 19, officers made 27 stops and cited 32 violations. They arrested three, charged eight, seized three firearms, two vehicles, $579 and 517.5 grams of marijuana.

Two suspects were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute and felony fleeing to elude. One suspect is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony fleeing to elude.

“The CMPD does not take this issue lightly and discourages any kind of aggressive or reckless driving,” CMPD said. “The CMPD is also requesting the public’s help in reporting public safety issues.”

If citizens see these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, they’re asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

