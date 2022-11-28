Clear bag policy begins Monday at sporting events for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new policy goes into effect on Monday requiring that only clear bags can be used to carry belongings into sporting events at Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Under the new policy, all bags are subject to search before entry into sporting events. After the clear bag is processed, guests will go through a metal-detecting scan to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment inside the event.

The new safety protocols were put in place following an incident during a high school basketball tournament in December in which two juveniles were shot. The victims have recovered. Two other juveniles were charged in the incident.

On January 10 all fans entering Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic facilities for designated events were required to enter through a security checkpoint and be wanded by a metal detector. RSS contracted with a security firm to do all wanding.

Trained, paid school staff volunteers may serve as backups when needed.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and remove items from their pockets before entering the line.

