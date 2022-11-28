PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte gas prices drop 8 cents over Thanksgiving holiday week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.30, down 7.4 cents from last week’s $3.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
gas prices will be the highest this season
gas prices will be the highest this season(Juliana Alford)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 6.1 cents over the Thanksgiving holiday week, sitting at $3.24 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 5 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.32 a gallon on Nov. 28, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.91 per gallon as of Nov. 27 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.78 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.22, down 8.2 cents from last week’s $3.30 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 7.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.20 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Jason Myers GoFundMe
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the Charlotte Hornets acknowledged in a statement on Sunday.
Former Charlotte Hornets broadcaster, sports media personality Gerry Vaillancourt passes away
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico

Latest News

Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle...
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings addresses the media following a deadly...
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings gives update on I-77 helicopter crash