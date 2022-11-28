Charlotte gas prices drop 8 cents over Thanksgiving holiday week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 6.1 cents over the Thanksgiving holiday week, sitting at $3.24 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 5 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.32 a gallon on Nov. 28, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.91 per gallon as of Nov. 27 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.78 per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.22, down 8.2 cents from last week’s $3.30 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has dropped 7.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.20 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

