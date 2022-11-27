PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Wanted sex offender arrested in Union Co., accused of fleeing from Georgia

Deputies say Janine Wetherbee yelled at Aaron Jones, “Run baby, run.”
Aaron Jones, 24, and Janine Wetherbee, 32, were arrested Friday in Union County.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted sex offender was arrested in Union County Friday after a multi-state manhunt, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.

Aaron Jones, 24, is accused of cutting off his satellite-based ankle monitor while on parole and fleeing from Worth County, Georgia.

Jones is a convicted sex offender.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve been investigating for the past month after they were made aware by law enforcement in Georgia that Jones may have fled to the county.

According to deputies, Jones was spotted in downtown Waxhaw Friday evening with 32-year-old Janine Wetherbee. When spotted by deputies, Jones is accused of running away. He was eventually stopped after a resident spotted him running and grabbed his jacket to slow him down, deputies said.

Jones was taken into custody and is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond for the parole violation out of Georgia.

Wetherbee is accused of providing Jones with food, money, and clothing while he was hiding in Union County.

“In true Forrest Gump fashion, Wetherbee was also overheard romantically encouraging Jones as he fled from deputies by yelling “Run Baby, Run,” a press release stated.

She was charged with felony harboring a fugitive and is currently in custody under a $50,000 secured bond.

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Saturday, November 26, 2022

