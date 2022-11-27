Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said.

According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene.

“It does not appear this was a random shooting and no arrests have been made,” police said in a press release.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.