PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

The incident happened Saturday night on Skipwith Place.
One person was shot and killed just off of South Tryon Street on Saturday night.
One person was shot and killed just off of South Tryon Street on Saturday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.

Medic pronounced the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.

Related: Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Myers GoFundMe
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine
Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine
Local bakery owner makes second trip to help Ukraine
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
‘I love you, Dad’: Family and friends remember WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers at his funeral