Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were shot in southwest Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, a residential area just off South Tryon Street near Nations Ford Road.

Medic pronounced the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.

