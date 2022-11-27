Former Charlotte Hornets broadcaster, sports media personality Gerry Vaillancourt passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Charlotte Hornets broadcaster and sports personality Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the team acknowledged in a statement on Sunday.

Vaillancourt served on the Hornets’ television and radio broadcast teams from 1990-2002, serving as an analyst and studio host during his time covering the franchise.

During his time in the Queen City, he covered the careers of Hornets icons such as Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues, and saw the team reach the playoffs seven times.

He returned to Charlotte media in 2017, working in a similar capacity.

The Hornets’ full statement regarding Vaillancourt’s death can be read below:

“The Hornets are saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Vaillancourt. Gerry V was a mainstay on our TV and radio broadcasts from 1990-2002, serving in roles including radio analyst, TV analyst and TV studio host. He also hosted sports talk radio shows on several local stations throughout that time and returned to the Charlotte airwaves in that same format in 2017. His analysis and opinions will be greatly missed, and our condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Vaillancourt followed the Hornets to New Orleans when the original Charlotte franchise relocated following the 2001-02 season.

