First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move in overnight

Rain and wind gusts could affect tailgating plans for the Panthers game.
Sunshine could return for Friday afternoon ahead of a beautiful Saturday.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as rain could impact tailgate plans for the Panthers game tomorrow.

  • Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered showers.
  • Monday, Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the 60s.
  • Wednesday: Showers return.

Overnight, a cold front approaching the area will bring scattered showers to the region after midnight. Areas of patchy dense fog could form as a result.

Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph on Sunday.
Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph on Sunday.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

For anyone tailgating the Panthers home game tomorrow, rain will impact the tailgate. Folks should bring raincoats/ponchos, and also know that winds could gust up to 40 mph, so extra ties will be needed to secure tents.

We should trend drier by kickoff, and sunshine will return by the end of the game. Highs will rise to near 70 degrees.

The start of the week will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Another cold front will impact the area with showers by Wednesday morning.

Highs then will still be in the 60s, but temperatures will drop back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Cruz Medina

