WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers.

Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag.

“Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long time,” said Bobby Noble, a childhood friend.

They loved him, too.

Ann Wright, a long-time viewer of WBTV, said: “You feel like you know everybody on TV, and especially Jason. I mean, just laughing, smiling. Sometimes after not many, but just a few nights, you’d feel like he had already known them for years’'’

There was a line that seemed to stretch a mile- to say, ‘I’ll see you in a little while.’

Jake Greer, friend and pastor, said: “We believe that we’re going to see Jason again,”

Like family, friends, and strangers.

Noble said: “I was basically the other brother. He and I did everything together. We were just two peas in a pod.”

Greer said: “Anytime, really, you’re feeling down, Jason would be the guy you’d want to have a conversation with because he would always lift your spirit.”

Wright said: “No stranger to me. I might be to him, but he’s no stranger to me.”

He was there to let you know if you needed a jacket, a laugh, or even a smile.

Noble said: “I didn’t know that I have the WBTV news app, but I didn’t need it. Because if a bad storm was near me, he would always text and say, hey, you need to watch out for this.”

Greer: “Every single time he came up to you, he would always introduce himself, even though you already knew, like, ‘I’m Jason Myers’. We just had this picture of him getting to heaven, and just walking around and introducing himself to Jesus. ‘Hey, I’m Jason Meyers’, and Jesus being like, ‘Yeah, I know’. "

Wright said: “I don’t even know what he would look like with his mouth closed. He’s always smiling.”

The man who they once spent countless evenings with to now saying goodbye and sharing one last evening with him.

WBTV in Charlotte is also owned by Gray Television.

Myer’s funeral is planned for Saturday. Memorial services for Tayag are scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

