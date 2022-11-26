One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says
The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard.
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
