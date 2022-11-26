One person killed in northwest Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, Medic said.

The incident happened on I-85 South between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.