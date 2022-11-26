Experts warn against Black Friday scams this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands streamed back into stores this Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation said over 166 million Americans will shop this weekend.

While more people are opting for brick and mortar since the pandemic, up 64 percent compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, many of us will also spend our bucks online this weekend.

But with great deals comes a great deal of risk.

Friday, FBI Charlotte tweeted out a reminder to check the validity of what you’re buying and where you’re buying from.

The AARP, a nonprofit assisting those over 50 years old, said be wary of fake ads, websites, charities and even delivery emails.

Each can be a scam, but a spelling error or an unfamiliar email address can give them away. Experts also say any website that asks you to pay by gift card or wire transfer is probably a scam.

Lastly, you can always Google the company and fact-check offers to verify it’s the real deal.

