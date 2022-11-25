PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Suspect charged with murder after 4-year-old found unresponsive in Catawba County

Chelsea Crompton has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last week.(Catawba County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing murder charges in Catawba County after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a Catawba County home last week.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hazel Lidey was found at a home in Vale last Thursday, Nov. 17. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the house on Hill Haven Drive around 2:12 p.m.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she remained until her death on Sunday morning.

Authorities initially suspected foul play, and since then, have arrested Chelsea Crompton in connection with the girl’s death.

Crompton, who was the victim’s father’s girlfriend, is being charged with murder.

She was taken into custody at another home in Madison County and is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

Crompton is being held without bond and has a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.

