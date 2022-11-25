Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill, S.C.

Tayag’s funeral, or Mass of Christian Burial, is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

An obituary page with more details and directions to the service locations can be found here.

