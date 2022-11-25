PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“He would lift your soul”: Mercy Church pastor remembers Jason Myers

Mercy Church lead pastor Spence Shelton remembers WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to honor and remember the life of meteorologist Jason Myers, the role he played in his local church community stands out.

Jason’s father Glenn was a Methodist pastor, so Jason grew up in the church and his faith quickly became a central pillar of his life.

His religion drew him and his family to Mercy Church in Charlotte in 2020, where he made an immediate impression on lead pastor Spence Shelton.

Shelton will lead Myers’ funeral Nov. 26, and shared some of his memories with WBTV of how faith drove Jason Myers in everything that he did.

