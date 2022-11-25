First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move back in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers developed overnight and will continue to track from Southwest to Northeast throughout the rest of the morning.

Friday: Rain tapers off by midday, chance for afternoon sunshine.

Saturday: Beautiful day, highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered rain moves in.

Rain could be heavy at times locally, but should begin tapering off by the midday. We actually have a chance to see some sunshine through the late afternoon before the sun sets.

Highs today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Overnight, skies continue clearing out leaving us with a sunny start to your Saturday.

As the day progresses, some fair-weather clouds begin to stream on in turning skies partly cloudy. It will still be a beautiful day for outdoor plans as highs will rise into the lower and middle 60s.

Scattered rain moves back in as our next Weathermaker tracks through on Sunday. Rain will be heaviest and steadiest in the morning, but some showers could still linger into the early afternoon possibly impacting the start of the Panthers game.

Later in the day, clearing is expected which will set us up for a sunny start to the next work week.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for Monday and Tuesday, and highs on those days will be in the 60s.

Another chance of rain returns by Wednesday as a cold front slide through the area. This is still some time out, but we will keep you updated on those rain chances.

- Meteorologist Cruz Medina

