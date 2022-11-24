PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“There’s always something to be thankful for”: Thousands flood Uptown for Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade

We have certainly seen this week how important community is, and that community here in Charlotte showed out in full force to celebrate the Holiday season
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Charlotte community gathered together to celebrate the holidays and give thanks.

The 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade took over Tryon Street for the night in front of thousands of spectators, all coming together in community and to spread some holiday cheer.

Read: Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte
Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case