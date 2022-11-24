Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Department of Art and Design is inviting Salisbury residents to participate in the creation of a community abstract mural project on Saturday, December 3.

Participants will gather to paint an abstract mural with their hands rather than brushes. Since each person’s handprint is unique, the project aims to acknowledge individuals and their identities.

“The community abstract mural will be a celebration of Salisbury’s unity as a whole, while reflecting the unique individuals that make up our community,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “To succeed and progress as a community, it takes individuals working together. I applaud the creativity of our instructors and students in coming up with this fun way for Salisbury residents to make a collective statement through art.”

Visual arts instructor Nieko McDaniel is spearheading the project, which is being funded by a Student Government Association Project Grant.

Painting and cleaning materials will be provided at the event. Participants should wear warm clothes that they do not mind getting dirty or stained. Students and faculty of the Rowan-Cabarrus Visual Art Portfolio class and the College’s Art and Design Club will be on hand to oversee the painting activities.

No prior registration is needed to take part in the event. Participants will be asked to sign a safety and liability release provided onsite, and minors will need a parent or legal guardian to sign the form for their participation. Those participating also will be asked for their signature and handprint for documentation to accompany the artwork. Once the mural is completed, the artwork and documentation will be on display at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

To participate, please arrive on Saturday, December 3 between noon and 3 p.m. at the Salisbury Graffiti Wall, 100-120 E. Horah St., Salisbury. In case of rain, the event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 12 to 3 p.m.

For more information about the mural event, please contact Nieko McDaniel at nieko.mcdaniel@rccc.edu. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

