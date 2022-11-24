PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon
"Jason was the ‘Good News’ in the news and everything he did pointed to Christ," the statement read in part.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced.

On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Myers was tragically killed alongside pilot Chip Tayag on Tuesday afternoon when WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter crashed near I-77 in south Charlotte.

The GoFundMe page for Myers can be found HERE.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is seen with his wife and four children over the years.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

More: Former WBTV chief meteorologist Eric Thomas remembers Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
Lucy McDermott ships inventory frequently, but this experience was unexpected.
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
Chip Tayag (left) and Jason Myers (right)
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Condolences come in after WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag killed in crash
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case
Participants will gather to paint an abstract mural with their hands rather than brushes. Since...
Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Passengers at CLT Airport the day before Thanksgiving
“It was better than expected”: Busy airport travel day ahead of Thanksgiving