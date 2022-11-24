Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.

Once at the scene, firefighters found flames showing through the roof of the building.

It took 38 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident, according to Medic.

The fire and its cause are currently being investigated.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

