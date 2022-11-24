PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building in southeast Charlotte

Crews were responding to the fire shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building near Kings College on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building near Kings College on Thursday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant building in southeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews were responding to the 1700 block of E. 7th Street shortly before 11 a.m. The scene is in the area of Independence Park and Kings College.

Once at the scene, firefighters found flames showing through the roof of the building.

It took 38 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident, according to Medic.

The fire and its cause are currently being investigated.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Majority of home destroyed, more than $100K in damage after house fire in west Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash
GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
WBTV pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Thousands flooded the streets of Uptown Charlotte to celebrate the 2022 Novant Health...
“There’s always something to be thankful for”: Thousands flood Uptown for Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade takes place in Charlotte