CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.

The suspect fled on foot and it does not appear to be a random act of violence and is unrelated to the uptown parade.

More details will be released when available.

