CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
The suspect fled on foot and it does not appear to be a random act of violence and is unrelated to the uptown parade.
More details will be released when available.
Also Read: I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.